A Stormy End to Christmas Day

Last night we had another storm come through as an end to Christmas Day.



I wandered down to the foreshore to take some photos. As you can see there were lots of black clouds. Also, plenty of lightning and thunder but still no rain. I can't believe this storm missed us again.



We have just had another storm come through about an hour ago and that one missed us too. We always say the weather changes at Bobs Farm but it is definitely the case right now. Newcastle has had another soaking and also Maitland too. Please send some rain our way.