A Stormy End to Christmas Day by onewing
Photo 612

A Stormy End to Christmas Day

Last night we had another storm come through as an end to Christmas Day.

I wandered down to the foreshore to take some photos. As you can see there were lots of black clouds. Also, plenty of lightning and thunder but still no rain. I can't believe this storm missed us again.

We have just had another storm come through about an hour ago and that one missed us too. We always say the weather changes at Bobs Farm but it is definitely the case right now. Newcastle has had another soaking and also Maitland too. Please send some rain our way.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
167% complete

Diana ace
such a wonderful capture of this stormy scene, the setting is just magical.
December 26th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fabulous light and clouds, in spite of the storms, I hope you had a wonderful Christmas
December 26th, 2023  
