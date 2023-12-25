Sign up
Previous
Photo 611
Merry Christmas
Santa has been, I have had my breakfast, two cups of tea and now just off to open the presents.
Hope you all have a wonderful day and Merry Christmas.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
2
gloria jones
ace
Merry Christmas, Babs. Super globe.
December 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Merry Christmas Babs and David, Love your globe ! fav
December 24th, 2023
