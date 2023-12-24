Previous
Only One More Sleep by onewing
Photo 610

Only One More Sleep

Only one more sleep now till Christmas Day and I thought I would make another Pho.to collage with gift tags.

Hope everyone has a brilliant Christmas.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
167% complete

Diana ace
A lovely presentation of these beautiful gift tags.
December 24th, 2023  
