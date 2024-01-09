Sign up
Aboriginal Street Art - Jason Russell
I am posting early today because I have a busy afternoon and we are out for dinner with friends this evening.
I have been taking photos of the artworks by local Aboriginal artist and Worimi man Jason Russel over the last few weeks and today I put them together in a collage.
The top artwork is in a car park in Nelson Bay and even though this was taken early in the morning I still couldn't capture it without any cars in the scene.
The bottom left and centre artworks are in our local Tourist Information Centre in Nelson Bay and the bottom right artwork is in our community centre and library building in Salamander Bay.
All the artworks were commissioned, and I just love all of them.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Babs
@onewing
Rick
Some really nice artwork. Great shots.
January 9th, 2024
