Aboriginal Street Art - Jason Russell

I have been taking photos of the artworks by local Aboriginal artist and Worimi man Jason Russel over the last few weeks and today I put them together in a collage.



The top artwork is in a car park in Nelson Bay and even though this was taken early in the morning I still couldn't capture it without any cars in the scene.



The bottom left and centre artworks are in our local Tourist Information Centre in Nelson Bay and the bottom right artwork is in our community centre and library building in Salamander Bay.



All the artworks were commissioned, and I just love all of them.