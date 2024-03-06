Rainbow Serpent

Today's rainbow is situated along the riverside at Raymond Terrace.



The Rainbow Serpent features in the Dreaming stories of many Aboriginal people including the Worimi of Port Stephens and is always associated with watercourses, such as billabongs, rivers, creeks and lagoons. The Rainbow Serpent is the protector of the land, its people and the source of all life. However, the Rainbow Serpent can also be a destructive force if it is not properly respected.



This sculpture was designed by the Raymond Terrace community over a series of workshops facilitated through Thou-Walla Family Centre. Over 620 parents, children and community members participated in these workshops.

