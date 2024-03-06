Previous
Today's rainbow is situated along the riverside at Raymond Terrace.

The Rainbow Serpent features in the Dreaming stories of many Aboriginal people including the Worimi of Port Stephens and is always associated with watercourses, such as billabongs, rivers, creeks and lagoons. The Rainbow Serpent is the protector of the land, its people and the source of all life. However, the Rainbow Serpent can also be a destructive force if it is not properly respected.

This sculpture was designed by the Raymond Terrace community over a series of workshops facilitated through Thou-Walla Family Centre. Over 620 parents, children and community members participated in these workshops.
Diana ace
How beautiful it is, it must be wonderful to be able to see each little detail.

I love the story too, the Aboriginal people are so talented and have wonderful ways of telling their stories, and this seems to be one of them.

I think I will listen to my favourite Aboriginal singer later, Gurumul xx
March 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A lovely rainbow of colours. A lovely community acheivement.
Really interesting to read.
March 6th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Such a meaningful sculpture.
March 6th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
wow, I am getting excited with your rainbow shot.
March 6th, 2024  
julia ace
Great find..
March 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks. I love his music too. The first time I heard him was when we visited the Illawarra Fly Treetop adventure about 12 years ago and his music was being played in the gift shop. I bought his CD there.
March 6th, 2024  
