Previous
Photo 682
Outside
As I posted the inside of this umbrella yesterday, I had to post the outside today.
I do love this umbrella. It not only makes an interesting photo subject it also keeps me and my camera dry when I am out in the rain taking photos.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
7
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Tags
rainbow2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the composition and colors a lot
March 5th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a neat umbrella!
March 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
I definitely need to find myself a rainbow brollie...I had one once but it is no longer
March 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It’s one of the pretties umbrellas I have seen. Pretty and functional.
March 5th, 2024
Rick
ace
Lots of colors. Nice capture.
March 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
@annied
I got this one in the chemist, but I think you can get them in Big W.
March 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
I definitely like the inside better. The ribs really make for a better composition.
March 5th, 2024
