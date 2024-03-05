Previous
Outside by onewing
As I posted the inside of this umbrella yesterday, I had to post the outside today.

I do love this umbrella. It not only makes an interesting photo subject it also keeps me and my camera dry when I am out in the rain taking photos.
5th March 2024

Jane Pittenger
I like the composition and colors a lot
March 5th, 2024  
Milanie
What a neat umbrella!
March 5th, 2024  
Annie D
I definitely need to find myself a rainbow brollie...I had one once but it is no longer
March 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug
It’s one of the pretties umbrellas I have seen. Pretty and functional.
March 5th, 2024  
Rick
Lots of colors. Nice capture.
March 5th, 2024  
Babs
@annied I got this one in the chemist, but I think you can get them in Big W.
March 5th, 2024  
John Falconer
I definitely like the inside better. The ribs really make for a better composition.
March 5th, 2024  
