Photo 681
Inside
I had to include a photo of my rainbow umbrella didn't I. 😊
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4344
photos
266
followers
136
following
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Tags
rainbow2024
Bill
So colorful. I like it.
March 4th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
It’s so great. Yes you had to include its picture!
March 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Talk about 'singing in the rain' - I would sing if I had one of these!
March 4th, 2024
