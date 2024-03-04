Previous
Inside by onewing
Photo 681

Inside

I had to include a photo of my rainbow umbrella didn't I. 😊
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill
So colorful. I like it.
March 4th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
It’s so great. Yes you had to include its picture!
March 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Talk about 'singing in the rain' - I would sing if I had one of these!
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise