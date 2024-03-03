Previous
Rainbow Lorikeet by onewing
Photo 680

Rainbow Lorikeet

I can't do a month of rainbow photos without including a rainbow lorikeet can I.

I saw this beautiful little chap at the Inner Light Cafe while we were having a cuppa and a scone.

He is quite cheeky because he was waiting for the right moment to pick one of the individual sugar packets off a table and when he got one he carefully tore it apart and then ate the sugar that was inside. I think he has done this trick before, and he was very quick at it too.

We thought he was entertaining but the staff at the cafe weren't too pleased with him.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bec ace
Cool close up and story - I love that you’re doing a month a rainbow photos…where will you get your inspiration each day 🤔
March 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect rainbow
March 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
@walksnaplove I have the photos already. I have been looking for them for the last year, so don't have to go out each day to find a relevant photo.
March 3rd, 2024  
Bec ace
@onewing Oh, that’s clever - forward thinking, phew!
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise