Rainbow Lorikeet

I can't do a month of rainbow photos without including a rainbow lorikeet can I.



I saw this beautiful little chap at the Inner Light Cafe while we were having a cuppa and a scone.



He is quite cheeky because he was waiting for the right moment to pick one of the individual sugar packets off a table and when he got one he carefully tore it apart and then ate the sugar that was inside. I think he has done this trick before, and he was very quick at it too.



We thought he was entertaining but the staff at the cafe weren't too pleased with him.