Rainbow Coloured Street Art

I took this street art photo a long time ago and I may have posted it before. I thought it suited my rainbow theme this month.



It was taken at the Powerhouse in Geelong when I met up with another 365er who used to post on here called Marnie. She took me to the Powerhouse and it was a fascinating place for street artists. I have since seen this particular artwork as a poster. I think this must have been before the street artist was famous.



I believe this is supposed to be Jimi Hendrix.