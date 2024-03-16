Previous
Rainbow Kayaks by onewing
Rainbow Kayaks

I spotted these kayaks along the waterfront while I was out walking.

Are they kayaks or are they canoes? I really don't know the difference, perhaps someone can enlighten me.

Perfect for my rainbow theme though whichever they are.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
eDorre ace
What a colorful shot! Kayaks I believe
March 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Nice colours. They are kayaks as canoes are completely open and have one ended paddles
March 16th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Excellent!
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
