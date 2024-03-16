Sign up
Previous
Photo 693
Rainbow Kayaks
I spotted these kayaks along the waterfront while I was out walking.
Are they kayaks or are they canoes? I really don't know the difference, perhaps someone can enlighten me.
Perfect for my rainbow theme though whichever they are.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4356
photos
267
followers
139
following
189% complete
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
Tags
rainbow2024
eDorre
ace
What a colorful shot! Kayaks I believe
March 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Nice colours. They are kayaks as canoes are completely open and have one ended paddles
March 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Excellent!
March 16th, 2024
