Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 692
It's Raining
Well, it was raining this morning but we only got 3 mm rain according to our rain gauge. Not enough to sink a battleship but every little helps.
Here we have David posing beautifully for the photo.
Trying to get a man to walk normally along the beach while taking a photo isn't easy.
He said, 'I was trying to walk slowly.'
Me, 'You don't have to walk slowly just walk normally, you look as though you are mincing along' ha ha
Me 'WALK NORMALLY!'
You can't get the models these days. I suppose you get what you pay for.
I thought I would turn this into a selective colouring shot.
I am halfway through my month of rainbow photos now and I have really enjoyed this theme so far.
@kjarn
Hi Kathy, this is my other rainbow umbrella, it is slightly different to the one I posted the other day.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4355
photos
267
followers
139
following
189% complete
View this month »
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Rick
ace
Great shot and very nice selective color.
March 15th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
I love the colour pop of the umbrella.
March 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close