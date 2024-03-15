Previous
It's Raining by onewing
Photo 692

It's Raining

Well, it was raining this morning but we only got 3 mm rain according to our rain gauge. Not enough to sink a battleship but every little helps.

Here we have David posing beautifully for the photo.

Trying to get a man to walk normally along the beach while taking a photo isn't easy.

He said, 'I was trying to walk slowly.'

Me, 'You don't have to walk slowly just walk normally, you look as though you are mincing along' ha ha

Me 'WALK NORMALLY!'

You can't get the models these days. I suppose you get what you pay for.

I thought I would turn this into a selective colouring shot.

I am halfway through my month of rainbow photos now and I have really enjoyed this theme so far.


15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Babs

ace
Rick ace
Great shot and very nice selective color.
March 15th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
I love the colour pop of the umbrella.
March 15th, 2024  
