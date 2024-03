It's Raining

Well, it was raining this morning but we only got 3 mm rain according to our rain gauge. Not enough to sink a battleship but every little helps.Here we have David posing beautifully for the photo.Trying to get a man to walk normally along the beach while taking a photo isn't easy.He said, 'I was trying to walk slowly.'Me, 'You don't have to walk slowly just walk normally, you look as though you are mincing along' ha haMe 'WALK NORMALLY!'You can't get the models these days. I suppose you get what you pay for.I thought I would turn this into a selective colouring shot.I am halfway through my month of rainbow photos now and I have really enjoyed this theme so far. @kjarn Hi Kathy, this is my other rainbow umbrella, it is slightly different to the one I posted the other day.