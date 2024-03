While we were in lockdown in 2020 I posted a week of photos created with Smarties and I thought I would turn one of them into a little planet. I didn't know how it was going to turn out, but I am quite pleased with the result.If anyone is interested here is the originalWe have been out with the walking group today and then for lunch afterwards. I managed to do the short walk, but my hip is a bit sore now. At least I got some exercise and a lot of Vitamin D as it is a very hot and sunny day.