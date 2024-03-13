Previous
Pavement Mosaic by onewing
Photo 690

Pavement Mosaic

Today's rainbow colours are from a pavement mosaic on Beaumont Street in Newcastle.

There are about mosaics on the street and although they are a bit worse for wear, they still look interesting especially as this one has all the colours of the rainbow for my theme.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Rick ace
Lovely mosaic. Cool capture.
March 13th, 2024  
