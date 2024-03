Three For the Price of One

I am late posting today because I had a medical appointment this morning and then after lunch, we have been at a talk given by our local U3A, followed by coffee with friends at a local cafe.



I took this photo in Nelson Bay and noticed when I got home that there are 3 rainbows in this shot. The first one is the umbrella, the second is the rainbow beach towel and the third the rainbow catamaran.