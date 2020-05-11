Previous
Square Rainbow by onewing
Photo 2644

Square Rainbow

I thought I would make a square rainbow with Smarties and tomorrow you will see what I did with it in Photoshop.

After tomorrow I am going to have a break from Smarties.

Helen @helenhall suggested I do a beach scene with Smarties so at some time in the future I will do that. I have almost eaten all these Smarties now though so I will have to buy some more.

I will catch up with 365 later tonight but now I am going for a walk on the beach. I may drive to Birubi which is about 8 km from my house. It will be the furthest I have been from home in over 2 months. What a treat.

Luckily I have our local beach to walk on but I have missed going to Birubi and seeing the sand dunes.

