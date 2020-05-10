Previous
Smartie Patterns by onewing
Photo 2643

Smartie Patterns

Another Smartie photo, only a couple more days and then I will be finished with them.
Hope you aren't getting bored.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana ace
Beautiful patterns and so perfectly put together. You certainly have a steady hand and good eye.
May 10th, 2020  
Dianne
Brilliant again. Good on you.
May 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I don't know how you get the patterns so perfect and symmetrical
May 10th, 2020  
Lois ace
Very creative! I looks like you’re having fun with these!
May 10th, 2020  
JackieR ace
I'm loving them, keep em coming
May 10th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Not boring at all Babs,,,,perfect patterns ..like this heaps
May 10th, 2020  
