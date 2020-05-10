Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2643
Smartie Patterns
Another Smartie photo, only a couple more days and then I will be finished with them.
Hope you aren't getting bored.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3057
photos
269
followers
127
following
colours
,
sweets
,
patterns
,
smarties
,
triptych
Diana
ace
Beautiful patterns and so perfectly put together. You certainly have a steady hand and good eye.
May 10th, 2020
Dianne
Brilliant again. Good on you.
May 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I don't know how you get the patterns so perfect and symmetrical
May 10th, 2020
Lois
ace
Very creative! I looks like you’re having fun with these!
May 10th, 2020
JackieR
ace
I'm loving them, keep em coming
May 10th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Not boring at all Babs,,,,perfect patterns ..like this heaps
May 10th, 2020
