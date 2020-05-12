Previous
Smartie Squares by onewing
Smartie Squares

This is the last of my Smartie photos for now. I will buy some more some time in the future though and have another play.

This is yesterday's square rainbow and rotated in photoshop. I quite like the pattern.

I have been at a friends house this afternoon teaching her how to use Photoshop. We had planned a couple of photoshop sessions before the lockdown but it has taken a couple of months now before we were able to catch up at her house.

Apparently no new cases of coronavirus in New South Wales in the last 24 hours. Fingers crossed it stays that way.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow go eat and enjoy!
May 12th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Reminds me of a patchwork quilt ! - nice and cheerful !!
May 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
Love the colours and squares. I want to eat them every time I see them ;-)
May 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I keep singing the old advert from TV "Smartie people are happy people" when I see your work! Love this. Wish I could help you eat it!!
May 12th, 2020  
