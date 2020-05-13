Tree Bark Collage

We have had an expensive day today, dental appointment for me and David's car had to go in for Roadworthy test.



His car passed roadworthy but my check up dental appointment didn't go as well I have to have a filling. I did expect it though because I had a filling that came loose just before the Covid lockdown and the dental practice has only opened again this week.



While I was doing the 30 days one subject theme last month my theme was isolation and I took photos in and around my house and garden. I already posted photos of some of our trees and their bark but I took more bark photos too. Here is a collage of the other trees I took photos of in our garden.



1 Norfolk pine

2 White cedar

3 Frangipani

4 Blackbutt

5 Bottlebrush

6 Palm tree (not sure what variety)

7 Cocos Island Palm

8 Palm tree (not sure what variety again)

9 Jacaranda

10 Blueberry Ash

11 Gum tree

12 Photinia

