Tree Bark Collage by onewing
Photo 2646

Tree Bark Collage

We have had an expensive day today, dental appointment for me and David's car had to go in for Roadworthy test.

His car passed roadworthy but my check up dental appointment didn't go as well I have to have a filling. I did expect it though because I had a filling that came loose just before the Covid lockdown and the dental practice has only opened again this week.

While I was doing the 30 days one subject theme last month my theme was isolation and I took photos in and around my house and garden. I already posted photos of some of our trees and their bark but I took more bark photos too. Here is a collage of the other trees I took photos of in our garden.

1 Norfolk pine
2 White cedar
3 Frangipani
4 Blackbutt
5 Bottlebrush
6 Palm tree (not sure what variety)
7 Cocos Island Palm
8 Palm tree (not sure what variety again)
9 Jacaranda
10 Blueberry Ash
11 Gum tree
12 Photinia
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
Lois ace
Fantastic collage of bark varieties! Well done! Fav
May 13th, 2020  
Jennifer Eurell
I do love your collage - I find bark very interesting, but just never seem to get good photos of it. They are lovely.
May 13th, 2020  
Nicole Campbell ace
A great selection if trees for the collage
May 13th, 2020  
Annie D ace
how did I know this would be you Babs - my fellow bark lover hahahaha
May 13th, 2020  
