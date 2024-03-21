Sign up
Previous
Photo 698
Inside a Rainbow Slinky
I had to post one more shot of the slinky. This is pointing the camera inside the slinky with a piece of black card at the back to show the black hole.
Sounds like being in outer space doesn't it.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4361
photos
267
followers
141
following
191% complete
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
eDorre
ace
How cool! Love it
March 21st, 2024
