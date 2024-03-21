Previous
Inside a Rainbow Slinky by onewing
Inside a Rainbow Slinky

I had to post one more shot of the slinky. This is pointing the camera inside the slinky with a piece of black card at the back to show the black hole.

Sounds like being in outer space doesn't it.
eDorre ace
How cool! Love it
March 21st, 2024  
