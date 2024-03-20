I bought this rainbow slinky in 2013 for my youngest grandson who was then aged 5. He didn't actually get this one because I decided it would make an excellent photography prop as I had just started 365 that year and many of you will have seen it lots of times over the years in one shape or form since then.
I did go out and buy him another slinky though at the time even though the original one stayed in my possession.
He is now 16 years old, and I suspect that his slinky is long gone, whereas mine is still going strong. So, I had to include it in my rainbow theme.
When our kids were little they all had their own slinky.
What fun memories this brings back!
I've had many slinkies at my place over the years, they don't last as long now as they are made from plastic these days.