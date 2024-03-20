Rainbow Slinky

I bought this rainbow slinky in 2013 for my youngest grandson who was then aged 5. He didn't actually get this one because I decided it would make an excellent photography prop as I had just started 365 that year and many of you will have seen it lots of times over the years in one shape or form since then.



I did go out and buy him another slinky though at the time even though the original one stayed in my possession.



He is now 16 years old, and I suspect that his slinky is long gone, whereas mine is still going strong. So, I had to include it in my rainbow theme.