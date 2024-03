Rainbow Lolly Stick Orb

We have been out with the walking group today. I did the short walk though because I can't walk too far at the moment. Managed about 3 km but a bit sore now.



I bought these rainbow lolly sticks in a craft store and took a photo of them and then using the elliptical tool in Photoshop I made the circle, turned it into an orb and then rotated it 90 degrees. Quite pleased with this one. It looks quite colourful.