Passionfruit Emerging

At the moment I am posting photos taken during March while I was doing the rainbow theme and for the next week I will post photos taken in my garden.



I am posting early today because I am going out with friends for our regular girlie lunch.



I think this passionfruit looks as though it has its legs crossed. ha ha.



I am surprised to see that they are still emerging from the flowers.



After such a dry spell for the last few months the rain has started bucketing down and in the last 24 hours we have had 71 mm rain according to our rain gauge. It is still raining too, so for the first time in ages I am wearing shoes instead of sandals. Need to dig out my umbrella too.