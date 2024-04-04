Sign up
Photo 712
Passionfruit
At the moment I am posting photos taken during March while I was doing the rainbow theme and for the next week I will post photos taken in my garden.
I can't believe just how many passionfruit we have on the vine this year. They aren't quite ripe yet but hopefully it won't take too long.
Today it is bucketing down with rain, which is what has been needed for a while, so the garden is getting a good soaking.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
