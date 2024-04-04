Previous
Passionfruit by onewing
Passionfruit

At the moment I am posting photos taken during March while I was doing the rainbow theme and for the next week I will post photos taken in my garden.

I can't believe just how many passionfruit we have on the vine this year. They aren't quite ripe yet but hopefully it won't take too long.

Today it is bucketing down with rain, which is what has been needed for a while, so the garden is getting a good soaking.
Babs

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
