Aboriginal Art Shipping Container by onewing
Photo 711

Aboriginal Art Shipping Container

While I was doing my rainbow theme I posted a photo of part of this artwork.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-03-09

I went back a few days ago and took another photo of the whole container.

I think I explained in the previous shot that this container holds the gardening tools for the community gardeners' group.

The container was painted by the aboriginal children at our local high school.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

John Falconer ace
Terrific artwork and great find and photograph
April 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very talented young people!
April 3rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautifully colorful mural.
April 3rd, 2024  
