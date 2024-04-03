Sign up
Aboriginal Art Shipping Container
While I was doing my rainbow theme I posted a photo of part of this artwork.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-03-09
I went back a few days ago and took another photo of the whole container.
I think I explained in the previous shot that this container holds the gardening tools for the community gardeners' group.
The container was painted by the aboriginal children at our local high school.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
John Falconer
ace
Terrific artwork and great find and photograph
April 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very talented young people!
April 3rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautifully colorful mural.
April 3rd, 2024
