Aboriginal Art Rainbow Colours

In the grounds of our local Adult Education Centre there is a community garden which is maintained by a group of people from a community. In the garden is a shipping container which holds the gardening tools used by the gardeners.



This photo is a section of one of the walls of the container painted by indigenous children from our local High School. Each section of the artwork on the container depicts the story of the family of the child who painted it.



I think I posted a photo of the whole container a few years ago on 365, but as you can see this is only a section of it.



I will have to go back and take another photo of the whole container one day.

