Previous
Aboriginal Art Rainbow Colours by onewing
Photo 686

Aboriginal Art Rainbow Colours

In the grounds of our local Adult Education Centre there is a community garden which is maintained by a group of people from a community. In the garden is a shipping container which holds the gardening tools used by the gardeners.

This photo is a section of one of the walls of the container painted by indigenous children from our local High School. Each section of the artwork on the container depicts the story of the family of the child who painted it.

I think I posted a photo of the whole container a few years ago on 365, but as you can see this is only a section of it.

I will have to go back and take another photo of the whole container one day.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Interesting artwork.
March 9th, 2024  
Dianne ace
It’s gorgeous.
March 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so good!
March 9th, 2024  
Annie D ace
this is a great rainbow image!
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise