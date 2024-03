I am posting early today because we are out for a barbeque this afternoon.Recently we went down to the Central Coast to have lunch with friends and on the way, we stopped at The Doylo for a toilet stop and cup of tea. Inside the entrance I spotted this beautiful wall so had to take a photo of it for my rainbow theme.As some of you know I have been planning this theme since last year when I saw Susan's @wakelys rainbow calendar last March and she inspired me to do a month of rainbows.