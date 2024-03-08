Sign up
Previous
Photo 685
Rainbow Pencils
I had a play photographing pencils and then bent them in Photoshop. This is the result.
Disclaimer - No pencils were damaged in the creation of this photo.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
6
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4348
photos
266
followers
136
following
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Tags
rainbow2024
Milanie
ace
What neat fun with these
March 8th, 2024
Bill
What a great idea.
March 8th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Good job with the bending…i find it really hard to do
March 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Fun!
March 8th, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool capture and edit.
March 8th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
haha, Very creative.
March 8th, 2024
