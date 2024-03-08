Previous
Rainbow Pencils by onewing
Rainbow Pencils

I had a play photographing pencils and then bent them in Photoshop. This is the result.

Disclaimer - No pencils were damaged in the creation of this photo.
Milanie ace
What neat fun with these
March 8th, 2024  
Bill
What a great idea.
March 8th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Good job with the bending…i find it really hard to do
March 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Fun!
March 8th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool capture and edit.
March 8th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
haha, Very creative.
March 8th, 2024  
