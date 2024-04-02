Peter Lewis - Cartoonist

Now I have completed a month of rainbows I am going to post some of the photos taken during the month of March that I wasn't able to post.



This collage was put together at the beginning of March when I went to a U3A event given by Peter Lewis, a cartoonist for the Newcastle Herald.



His talk was fabulous and here are some of his cartoons. I took these as they appeared on the screen while he was talking about each one.



Also while he was doing his talk he drew a sketch of Kitty who is the treasurer at our U3A and you can see that picture in the centre here of Peter, Kitty and the cartoon he did of her.



The other cartoons are



Top row - Bob Hawke, Cardinal George Pell, Covid



Centre row - Cathy Freeman, Peter and Kitty, Osama bin Laden.



Bottom row - Donald Trump, Rolf Harris and Vladimir Putin.