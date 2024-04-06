Previous
Passionfruit Vine Tendril by onewing
Photo 714

Passionfruit Vine Tendril

This week I am posting photos taken in our garden during March when I was doing the rainbow theme.

I just love the springy tendrils on the passionfruit vine.

Good job I took the photos a couple of weeks ago because after the torrential rain over the last couple of days our plants are looking rather sorry for themselves.

The sun is shining today but it is very humid.

Yesterday we had 105 mm rain, and the power went off at 10.30 pm last night for a few hours. I think our power station drowned.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug ace
That is a LOT of rain. We had just over 10 mm yesterday and we thought it was torrential. Beautiful capture of the tendril.
April 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful curled trendril!
April 6th, 2024  
