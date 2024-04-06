Passionfruit Vine Tendril

This week I am posting photos taken in our garden during March when I was doing the rainbow theme.



I just love the springy tendrils on the passionfruit vine.



Good job I took the photos a couple of weeks ago because after the torrential rain over the last couple of days our plants are looking rather sorry for themselves.



The sun is shining today but it is very humid.



Yesterday we had 105 mm rain, and the power went off at 10.30 pm last night for a few hours. I think our power station drowned.