Passionflower by onewing
Photo 715

Passionflower

I was so surprised to see this lone passionflower flowering when I was taking photos of the passionfruit. I think this one must have been a late developer.

Unfortunately, this one won't develop into fruit because after our torrential rain recently it has now gone.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
such a fabulous shot of this perfect flower, sad that it is gone now.

We are having a storm of note here atm, part of our pergola came down last nigh!
April 7th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
It may not become fruit, but what a beauty!
April 7th, 2024  
Dianne ace
They are such photogenic flowers and this shot is so good.
April 7th, 2024  
