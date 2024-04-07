Sign up
Previous
Photo 715
Passionflower
I was so surprised to see this lone passionflower flowering when I was taking photos of the passionfruit. I think this one must have been a late developer.
Unfortunately, this one won't develop into fruit because after our torrential rain recently it has now gone.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
3
3
Diana
ace
such a fabulous shot of this perfect flower, sad that it is gone now.
We are having a storm of note here atm, part of our pergola came down last nigh!
April 7th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
It may not become fruit, but what a beauty!
April 7th, 2024
Dianne
ace
They are such photogenic flowers and this shot is so good.
April 7th, 2024
We are having a storm of note here atm, part of our pergola came down last nigh!