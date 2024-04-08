Previous
Teensy Weensy Spider by onewing
Teensy Weensy Spider

While I was taking photos of the passionfruit, I spotted this teensy-weensy spider on the African daisy flower. It only measures about 3 mm so I think I got a reasonable photo of it considering its size.
Rob Z ace
It's a great show of it - such nice, clear detail in somthing so small..
April 8th, 2024  
