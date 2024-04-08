Sign up
Photo 716
Teensy Weensy Spider
While I was taking photos of the passionfruit, I spotted this teensy-weensy spider on the African daisy flower. It only measures about 3 mm so I think I got a reasonable photo of it considering its size.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rob Z
ace
It's a great show of it - such nice, clear detail in somthing so small..
April 8th, 2024
