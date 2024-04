Sleeping Fly

After I had taken the photo of the spider (yesterday's photo) I spotted this fly in the centre of one of the daisies. I took its photo close up with my phone and it didn't move so then I thought it may be dead. I touched it and it flew off, so I guess it must have been asleep.



You don't think of flies sleeping do you and I must have given him quite a fright. ha ha



Sorry Mr Fly.