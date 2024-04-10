Flower Collage

This is the last of my flower photos for now. These shots were taken in our garden during March when I was doing the rainbow theme.



They brighten up what is a dull chilly day here today.



Last night we had a storm with strong winds and someone has flicked the winter switch today and it is still only autumn.



I hope it warms up again at least for a few days because David's brother and his wife arrive late this afternoon from Western Australia. They will be in for a shock as it is still quite warm on that side of the country.



Yesterday I was wearing shorts and tee shirt and today I am rugged up like Nanook of the North.