Flower Collage by onewing
Flower Collage

This is the last of my flower photos for now. These shots were taken in our garden during March when I was doing the rainbow theme.

They brighten up what is a dull chilly day here today.

Last night we had a storm with strong winds and someone has flicked the winter switch today and it is still only autumn.

I hope it warms up again at least for a few days because David's brother and his wife arrive late this afternoon from Western Australia. They will be in for a shock as it is still quite warm on that side of the country.

Yesterday I was wearing shorts and tee shirt and today I am rugged up like Nanook of the North.
Babs

ace
*lynn ace
Stunning, Babs! Each one is gorgeous.
April 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous collage of these gorgeous flowers, everyone a winner!

We had a nasty spell here too and the shorts have been packed away ;-)
April 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This is such a stunning collage Babs

Was it only a few days ago when I was thinking that summer was never going to end?
April 10th, 2024  
