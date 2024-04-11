Previous
Mystery Bug by onewing
Photo 719

Mystery Bug

Yesterday when I was fetching the washing in I spotted this bug on my laundry basket. I took a photo of it before I flicked it off into the garden.

No idea what the bug is but it looks quite unusual and measures about 3 cm.

I am going to be absent for a few days because David's brother Paul and his wife Val arrived last night, and I will catch up when they have gone home again.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise