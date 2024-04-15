Previous
Glasses by onewing
Photo 720

Glasses

I'm back and hopefully will catch up today.

Paul and Val left this morning and I have a medical appointment later today so will catch up later this afternoon.

Had a lovely time and luckily the weather has been really good for their visit.

Last night we were out at a restaurant in Nelson Bay and I love the glasses above the bar so asked if I could take a photo of them.

I said I would mention the restaurant, it is called Nigronis. We go there quite often, and the meals are fabulous so thought it was a nice place to go with Paul and Val for their last night here.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Sounds like you’ve had a great time with family. A really neat photo.
April 15th, 2024  
Zilli
Dazzling!
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise