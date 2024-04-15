Sign up
Glasses
I'm back and hopefully will catch up today.
Paul and Val left this morning and I have a medical appointment later today so will catch up later this afternoon.
Had a lovely time and luckily the weather has been really good for their visit.
Last night we were out at a restaurant in Nelson Bay and I love the glasses above the bar so asked if I could take a photo of them.
I said I would mention the restaurant, it is called Nigronis. We go there quite often, and the meals are fabulous so thought it was a nice place to go with Paul and Val for their last night here.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
2
0
Dianne
ace
Sounds like you’ve had a great time with family. A really neat photo.
April 15th, 2024
Zilli
Dazzling!
April 15th, 2024
