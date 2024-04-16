Previous
Chandelier by onewing
Photo 721

Chandelier

I am not quite up and running again yet with 365. Sharon a pal of mine is coming for dinner and staying the night tonight because she is having day surgery today and can't stay at home on her own after anaesthetic. Another friend is taking her to Newcastle and picking her up after her surgery and then bringing her to our house later today.

I am still processing the photos taken during Paul and Val's visit and here is another one taken at Nigronis Restaurant on Sunday.

I love this chandelier, it is one of two in the restaurant and although it looks pretty, I wouldn't fancy the job of cleaning it.


16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise