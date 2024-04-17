Maitland Steamfest

I am slowly getting back on track after our visitors left.



Paul and Val left on Monday and a pal Sharon stayed here last night because she wasn't able to be on her own after day surgery.



Couldn't catch up last night while Sharon was here, but I drove her home this morning and then had a hairdressing appointment so should be back to normal again later today.



On Sunday David and I went to Maitland Steamfest with Paul and Val and here is a collage taken at the Steamfest.



It was a beautiful day, the weather was perfect.