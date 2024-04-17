Sign up
Maitland Steamfest
I am slowly getting back on track after our visitors left.
Paul and Val left on Monday and a pal Sharon stayed here last night because she wasn't able to be on her own after day surgery.
Couldn't catch up last night while Sharon was here, but I drove her home this morning and then had a hairdressing appointment so should be back to normal again later today.
On Sunday David and I went to Maitland Steamfest with Paul and Val and here is a collage taken at the Steamfest.
It was a beautiful day, the weather was perfect.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Dianne
ace
Yep - you’re on track with these images!
April 17th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely collage
April 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage, you sure are right on track here.
April 17th, 2024
