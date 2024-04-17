Previous
Maitland Steamfest by onewing
Photo 722

Maitland Steamfest

I am slowly getting back on track after our visitors left.

Paul and Val left on Monday and a pal Sharon stayed here last night because she wasn't able to be on her own after day surgery.

Couldn't catch up last night while Sharon was here, but I drove her home this morning and then had a hairdressing appointment so should be back to normal again later today.

On Sunday David and I went to Maitland Steamfest with Paul and Val and here is a collage taken at the Steamfest.

It was a beautiful day, the weather was perfect.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Dianne ace
Yep - you’re on track with these images!
April 17th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely collage
April 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous collage, you sure are right on track here.
April 17th, 2024  
