7 Robins Back To Early

I should have used a different lens but I had to take this picture fast.

I was surprised and excited to see seven Robins in my backyard around a berry tree. We don't get Robins back until spring, when the worms are out and the ground is bare in spots. I did a little research and found out they can change their diet to fruit. I have been putting out cranberries, raisins, blue berries, and apple slices.