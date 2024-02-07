Previous
Knee Deep In Berries And Seeds by paintdipper
Knee Deep In Berries And Seeds

7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
February 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
What a great expression!
February 8th, 2024  
Barb
I'm sure that squirrel is a "happy camper", as we would say! :-)
February 8th, 2024  
