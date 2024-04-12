Previous
Scallop Edge Pot by paintdipper
Scallop Edge Pot

New scallop clay flowerpot for the porch. The sunflower I dried the seeds over the winter for this year's garden.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstandingly composed
April 12th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautifully lit and composed
April 13th, 2024  
