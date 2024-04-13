Previous
Willow Buds by paintdipper
Photo 1966

Willow Buds

It's a damp morning here, I like this shot because of the bokeh on the branch of another tree behind the Willow.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
John
Love bokeh, cool capture
April 13th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
April 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture …
April 13th, 2024  
