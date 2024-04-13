Sign up
Photo 1966
Willow Buds
It's a damp morning here, I like this shot because of the bokeh on the branch of another tree behind the Willow.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
3
0
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3061
photos
178
followers
176
following
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Year 4
John
Love bokeh, cool capture
April 13th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
April 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture …
April 13th, 2024
