Previous
Ranunculus by paintdipper
Photo 1967

Ranunculus

I went to the nearby greenhouse and plant nursery today, it was filled with hundreds of flowers and plants. I wanted one of each, but I settled for five. This Ranunculus was the first.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
it looks like an eye is looking right at me. lovely colours and shot. aces!
April 14th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Wonderful details and capture with the gorgeous flower such a lovely soft colour.
April 14th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
April 14th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! I love the details, color, and the depth within the petals. Beautiful capture.
April 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous bloom! So delicate and translucent.
April 14th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful bloom and nice capture
April 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful fully framed
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise