Ranunculus
I went to the nearby greenhouse and plant nursery today, it was filled with hundreds of flowers and plants. I wanted one of each, but I settled for five. This Ranunculus was the first.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
summerfield
ace
it looks like an eye is looking right at me. lovely colours and shot. aces!
April 14th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Wonderful details and capture with the gorgeous flower such a lovely soft colour.
April 14th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 14th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! I love the details, color, and the depth within the petals. Beautiful capture.
April 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Gorgeous bloom! So delicate and translucent.
April 14th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful bloom and nice capture
April 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful fully framed
April 15th, 2024
