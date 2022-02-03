Cheers

For Flash of Red February.



A lovely memory of a fun day making splashes.



Another 3 hours talking to the Apple support guy who was very helpful (or so I thought). He has uninstalled Monterey from my external hard drive but in the process he has deleted all my photos which were or the drive. Photos of trips to Chicago and Newfoundland to name a couple - all gone!! My only comfort is that for the last 10 years I have made photo books of my favourite photos so I do have those. I have the thumbnail of the photos in LR but the actual photo is gone. Oh well worse things happen at sea!!



My next problem is with LR and PS which seem to have lost connection. I do an edit in PS, save and then exit and the edited photo should go back to LR. It disappears!! I need to contact Adobe I think as they are their products they may be able to help. And so it goes on!!