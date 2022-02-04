Previous
Glass and eggs by pamknowler
34 / 365

Glass and eggs

For Flash of Red February.

Still working on the LR/PS issue. My friend is doing some research but not holding my breath. I know I can clone in LR and I only use PS for cloning and adding text. I think I can manage without PS at least until I can pop up to Derbyshire and visit my friend Simon and I am sure it will be easier to sort out if he can see the screen. It is very hard doing it over the phone and in text messages!!

Not stressing about it all as that's pointless!! Worse things happening in the world today for us all to worry about!!

Many thanks for all your supportive comments!!
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
February 4th, 2022  
