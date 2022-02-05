Previous
Chicago river view by pamknowler
35 / 365

Chicago river view

For Flash of Red February.

So pleased to find this shot from Chicago looking out of my hotel room window along the river showing all the bridges. The rest of the set have been deleted from my external hard drive. I am hoping they can be restored but not holding my breath!!
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Fav
February 5th, 2022  
