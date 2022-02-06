Previous
Sherry by pamknowler
Sherry

For Flash of Red February.

I am discovering lots of old photos that I really like as I go through my LR folders. This one makes me smile as I was saving the empty blue bottle of Harveys Bristol Cream as I thought they would come in handy for a still life. My sister enjoyed emptying the bottles!! I prefer white wine!! LOL!!

I should have been deleting duplicates and rubbish shots each day but by not doing it my disk has become full with lots of unwanted shots. It is taking a long time but I am re-discovering some old favourite images.
Pam Knowler

Beryl Lloyd
Instant fav - has worked so well in b/w !
February 6th, 2022  
Kathy A
This is a nice still life, it’s nice and silvery and shiny.
February 6th, 2022  
