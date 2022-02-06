Sherry

For Flash of Red February.



I am discovering lots of old photos that I really like as I go through my LR folders. This one makes me smile as I was saving the empty blue bottle of Harveys Bristol Cream as I thought they would come in handy for a still life. My sister enjoyed emptying the bottles!! I prefer white wine!! LOL!!



I should have been deleting duplicates and rubbish shots each day but by not doing it my disk has become full with lots of unwanted shots. It is taking a long time but I am re-discovering some old favourite images.