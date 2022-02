Gannet and Gulls

For Flash of Red February.



A shot from my trip to Bass Rock to see the Gannets. Here I am on the boat going out to the island and the captain threw bits of fish overboard. Down came the birds and flew alongside and dived into the sea after the fish. Very exciting to be so close to the flying birds. The Gannets are so beautiful!! A magical day from start to finish!!



Best on black.