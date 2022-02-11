Bude Canal

For Flash of Red February.



Whenever we go down to Devon to stay near my niece Ruth in Clovelly we make sure we visit Bude just over the border into Cornwall. There is the most wonderful bakery which specialises in Cornish Pasties. You can watch the pasties being made and you have a big choice of fillings. The original steak pastie is my favourite and the best I have ever tasted.

We normally park outside if we can and my sister pops into the shop to buy our piping hot pasties fresh from the oven. A short drive to our favourite little bay - Duckpool and we have our picnic lunch looking out to sea. Magical!!



This is a shot of the Bude Canal. Well worth a walk along the canal path watching people in canoes and other boats. Great fun.