Previous
Next
Starlings in the snow by pamknowler
43 / 365

Starlings in the snow

For Flash of Red February

Another old photo - we haven't had any snow yet thankfully!! I love he way the starling gang come down and it is always a frenzy on the feeder.

Definitely best on black.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
love the contrast in detail and blur
February 13th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Full of movement and action
February 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise