43 / 365
Starlings in the snow
For Flash of Red February
Another old photo - we haven't had any snow yet thankfully!! I love he way the starling gang come down and it is always a frenzy on the feeder.
Definitely best on black.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
2
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5260
photos
235
followers
148
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st February 2019 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
garden
,
feeding
,
feeder
,
starlings
,
gang
,
frenzy
,
for2022
Annie D
ace
love the contrast in detail and blur
February 13th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Full of movement and action
February 13th, 2022
