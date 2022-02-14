Fisherman's hut

For Flash of Red February.



One of the most delightful things to see when you are driving around in Nova Scotia are the lovely fishermen's huts all around the lakes and inlets from the sea. A photographers dream location!! I thought this made the perfect flash of red for this month. An old photo re-edited. No Valentine here!! LOL!!



Wonderful memories with Louise and Ken. This just makes me laugh as I can almost hear Louise and I shouting in unison "Stop the car Ken!!". He of course was always so considerate and would stop as soon as he could so that we could get out and take lots and lots of photos.



Having looked at my monthly view maybe the B&W in this shot is not black enough but never mind I am leaving it now!! LOL!!